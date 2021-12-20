Plan your trips through Lynnwood with live traffic cameras

The City of Lynnwood has five live traffic cameras focused on city arterials and intersections. The city encourages community members to use these traffic cameras to help plan their trips throughout the city. These traffic cameras can be particularly useful during high traffic times and during inclement weather, the city said.

There are five current locations for the the cameras, although the city expects more online soon. They are at 184 Stree Southwest/32nd Avenue West; 196th Street Southwest/Highway 99; 196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway; 212th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West; 168th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive.

View the live traffic cameras at this link.