Planners ask community members to share their vision for Lynnwood’s future

The City of Lynnwood Planning Department is asking residents to share through this Survey Monkey survey their vision for the city’s future as part of Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The survey also asks what people love about Lynnwood and what may need improvement.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

Click here to learn more about this work and share your opinion.