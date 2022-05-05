Play Lynnwood’s bike bingo until end of May for chance to win prizes

May is bike month, and the City of Lynnwood is putting a spin on things by sponsoring Bike2Health Bingo

Anyone who gets a bingo can be entered to win one of several prizes, including a new bike. Lynnwood residents have until May 31, 2022 to complete as many bingo squares as possible.

Download the bingo card here.

Visit the city’s website for more information and tips for safe bike riding. The city will be posting bicycling ideas on its Facebook and Instagram throughout the month, and encourages cyclists to use the hashtag #Bike2Health when sharing photos.

Reach out to Marielle Harrington with any questions at mharrington@LynnwoodWA.gov or425-670-5532.