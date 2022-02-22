Lynnwood’s Playful Learning Co-op Preschool hosting open houses this week

The Playful Learning Co-op Preschool (PLCP) in Lynnwood is hosting open houses this week in preparation for enrollment in the upcoming school year.
An affiliate of Edmonds College, PLCP is almost entirely volunteer-run, with one paid staff member. The preschool strives to support families and the community through parent education and caregiver involvement.
Open houses will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 4:30-6 p.m., and on Friday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-noon at 6915 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
Registration for 2022-23 begins on Feb. 28. There are also current openings in every age group – 2-5 years old – for the rest of this year.
To register to attend an open house, click here. More information about the PLCP can be found on their website.
