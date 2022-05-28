Playtime: Activities for now and later, from basketball camp to wilderness school

We just counted the number of school days left, as one with a teenager does, to inform phrases like “c’mon… there are less than 20 school days left” or “I know… but there are only 20 school days left.” It is a true sign that the end of the school year is near, kind of like restless students, the prom and, this year, the opening of the Hazel Miller Spray Park at Edmonds’ City Park.

As of Friday, May 27, the spray park is officially open for the summer. Operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, the park has areas designed for toddlers, families and teens, and includes a pump and filtration system that filters, purifies and recirculates 5,000 gallons of water through its various jets, spigots and fountains.

Talking about fall activities before school is out is groan worthy, I know, but along with some fall sports that require summer participation and adult-signed paperwork, it is time to sign up for some things that will otherwise fill up before we’re ready to think about it. Fall registration for Quiet Heart Wilderness School is open with opportunities from 4-year-olds to teenagers. (There are also separate options for teenage girls and adult women.) Kids will have a chance to “get outside, develop self-confidence and perseverance, build community, learn new skills, and have a lot of fun!” Coming across a group of small kids decked out in winter weather gear is a highlight of any walk I take in Edmonds’ Yost Park. For registration for Quiet Heart’s year-round-programs or any of their workshops, you can visit QuietHeart.org.

The 24th Annual Mountlake Terrace High School Summer Kids Basketball Camp will be June 27-29. The Edmonds School District, the City of Mountlake Terrace and Mountlake Terrace High School put on this camp for kids ages 6 to 15. The camp is run by the coaches of Mountlake Terrace High School’s basketball teams with players from each boys and girls team on hand to work with the campers. Daily activities will be divided up in various age/competitive groups to guarantee the opportunity for enjoyment and improvement of each camper. There will also be daily prizes offered for the free throw, “Hot Shot” and 3- point contests for each age group.” For more information and registration, you can visit CityofMLT.com.

While this isn’t necessarily a “kids” activity, I saw a flier in the window of Art Spot Edmonds for the Paint by Postcard Art Spot 2022 Challenge and thought that for some kids, this would be a perfect activity. The challenge this summer is to paint 30 watercolor postcards. Art Spot is combining “a classic daily challenge with the joyful anticipation of getting something fun in the mail” as you “spread art joy” by mailing your painted postcards to someone you choose or someone in the “community bucket” full of address labels for participating artists — or even keeping what you made for yourself! The challenge is $49.99 for a kit of discounted supplies including paint, brushes, the postcards and a few postcard stamps to get you started. There are no rules for the challenge, other than all art sent to “community bucket” addresses should be family-friendly, so you can use any additional supplies you like! There will also be two meetups, one in June and one in July, and while you can start anytime, the challenge ends on July 31. You can find more information and purchase your kits in-person or online at ArtSpotEdmonds.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.