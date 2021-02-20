Playtime: Calendar art submissions, Challenge for Change run, Sweetheart Dance, virtual magic camp

Each year when the Edmonds School District Calendar comes in the mail, I put it aside as a “present” for a friend of mine who uses not one but TWO of them in her house each year. When it came this year, it felt so weird to be looking at a school-related calendar that I almost forgot! As high schooll sports return and the younger students have a plan for back to school, the thought of next year’s calendar is also starting! The Edmonds School District is accepting art submissions for the 2021-22 calendar. Each student, from kindergarten through 12th grade, is encouraged to send in one piece of art to be considered for next year’s school calendar. Submissions are being accepted through April 22 HERE, and there is also a tutorial on how to take a picture of your art.

As part of their Black Lives Matter Month of Action, the district has partnered with Communities of Color Coalition and Girls on the Run to host the inaugural Challenge for Change Virtual 5K event as a part of the BLM Month of Action. This socially distanced event will be held between Feb. 26-28 and is open to all ages within the community. Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to “wear shirts, hats, and other gear that shows support for Black Lives in our community and beyond when completing your 5k.” The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for students with a discount for families and a Pay What You Can option for a donation of any size. There will also be a Virtual Kick-off with local author Richard Taylor Jr. and 2008 Washington State Milken Educator of the Year Erin Jones. You can register on the Race Planner website and find more information on the district’s BLM Month of Action page.

Edmonds Parks and Recreation is holding its first-ever Sweetheart Family Dance. This event, held Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be a night of arts and crafts and dancing with DJ Otto. Participants ages 5 to 12 and their adults will “participate in interactive dances, vote for last song and even get in the virtual spotlight!” The tickets, which are one per child, cover the activity packet of arts and crafts materials and “goodies.” There will be a drive-thru event to pick up the packets ahead of the event. For tickets and more information you can visit https://tinyurl.com/EdmondsFamilyDance .

The City of Edmonds Discovery Programs are usually camps held during non-student days, spring break, and summer. I am a huge fan of these programs and learned so much about the local beach and forest second hand from my own campers. The Edmonds Discovery Program’s “Learn from Home” website has offered environmental learning activities and resources for a while, but the city is updating its offerings in the coming month. Starting March 15, you can access the Owls of Edmonds video and worksheets. A self-guided tour of Yost Park will be available April 1. On April 15, the worksheets for the already- available Beach Ranger Program videos will be posted and a self-guided tour of Olympic Beach will debut on May 1. You can find more information and previously posted material at tinyurl.com/EdmondsDISCO .

The Edmonds Bookshop is having a virtual author event featuring Dori Hillestad Butler and Kevan Atteberry, author and illustrator of “Dear Beast.” These Western Washington residents will talk about the story of a family cat and his feelings about the family’s newest four-legged addition over the hour-long event on March 4 from 4 to 5 pm.. The book, described as “a tribute to the love of a good pet – and the joy found in new friendship,” is aimed at readers 6 and up. You can find more information Facebook.com/EdmondsBookshop where the event will be streamed live. (Learn more about the book in Wedny Kendall’s review here .)

I am continuously impressed with virtual offerings for kids and of course in general with the Edmonds Center for the Arts. From March 22-26, the ECA is offering Virtual Afterschool Magic Camp with Kevin Spencer. The after-school camp is designed for students of all abilities from ages 7 to 15. Spencer will teach campers tricks using everyday items like rubber bands, paper clips, and money as they “explore their curiosity, develop magical creativity and discover new confidence.” On April Fools’ Day, ECA will livestream a special magic show featuring the student magicians, and their family and friends will be invited to the “final celebration!” There are spaces for 10 students per session and ECA is offering two afternoon timeslots. For more information and registration, you can visit EC4Arts.org.