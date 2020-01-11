Playtime: Day camps for non-school days, girls lacrosse clinic, spring sports signups — and more

The gear shift between the pre-holiday rush, the post-holiday haze, and the 0-to-60 pace of a full week back to school has left our house feeling road-worn with a mix of waking up to an alarm you didn’t expect. While I think we appreciate the routine and getting back to the friends and our extracurriculars, having snow and the end of the semester in the forecast feels like the throwing open of blackout curtains on a super sunny morning — there is just no real preparing for it and it takes some time to adjust. We’ll have one more full week of school and then two shortened weeks while we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, end-of-term half day, and a non-student day.

Now is the time for a lot of sign-ups as we prepare for the next season of sports and after-school activities. Today, I’ve got activities for kids from kindergarten through high school. Let’s start with a day camp for the upcoming non-student day in the district.

Jan. 27, students age 6 to 12 can attend Discovery Days Day Camp “Winter Survival” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Campers will learn how animals thrive in the cold temperatures, “experiment to find the best hibernation techniques, and learn to identify winter animals by their tracks.” There will also be a non-student day camp Tuesday, Feb. 18, same time and location, with “Space is the Place” as the theme. These camps are run by Discovery Programs staff and get the highest stamp of approval from my oldest son. For more information and registration, you can visit RecZone.org or contact Edmonds Parks and Recreation at 425-771-0230.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is about to open registration for its March through June season. I recently attended the open house for their new office space in Mountlake Terrace and was again impressed by what Executive Director Megan Wolfe and the team she assembled have accomplished in just under five years. After starting in a few schools in the Edmonds School District, Wolfe has brought the program, which “inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun experienced based curriculum which creatively integrates running,” to schools throughout Snohomish County. Registration for this year’s program opens on Monday, Jan. 13 and Program Director Leah Bernstein told me they are still looking for coaches for teams at Edmonds, Hazelwood, Spruce and Beverly elementary schools. The coach commitment includes a preseason training session, leading a team of up to 20 girls at twice-weekly practices, and then attending the end-of-season 5K with their team on May 30. If you are interested in coaching or have more questions, you can contact Bernstein directly at Leah.Bernstein@GirlsontheRun.org. For registration or additional program information, you can visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

Registration is open for Pacific Little League softball, baseball, t-ball and Challenger teams with opening day on March 21. Early registration, which includes a discount, ends on Jan. 15. Co-ed t-ball starts at 5 years old, seniors and senior fastpitch softball goes to 16 with the fastpitch team allowing for players to continue with their club schedule. A Facebook group just posted a picture of the field I played softball on when I was in elementary school and I just got such a rush of nostalgia — Snack Shacks, drink tickets, and 2-4-6-8’s. For more information and registration, you can visit PacificLittleLeague.com.

Edmonds Lacrosse Club, which is for girls in the Edmonds School District, has two upcoming events. First they have a free clinic at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan, 11, at the Old Woodway Campus, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds. Experience is not necessary for this clinic, which is “designed to teach basic girls lacrosse skills,” and also serves as an opportunity for players to reconnect with former teammates and meet new team members. I know when my son started lacrosse, we did a clinic that went over the basics such as this one promises — throwing, catching, cradling, shooting — and it was a big boost in his confidence once the season started. On Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., the club has its season kick-off/registration night at the Lynnwood Fire Department on 44th Avenue West. Those in attendance can learn about the season schedule, meet the coaches and get some assistance with registrations. New and returning players alike are encouraged to attend, and light refreshments will be served. For more information you can visit EdmondsLacrosse.com.

When my youngest started playing lacrosse last year, there was a steep learning curve for us about the sport. It’s not a sport that was on my radar and the next thing I knew, it was Boys and Girls Club Lacrosse -which is co-ed and runs in November/December — followed by a season of Edmonds Eagles Lacrosse. It’s the same organization that runs our district’s high school team — the Meadowdale Mavericks — the team for lacrosse players at any of our high schools. The boy’s youth lacrosse season starts in early February and lasts through the end of March and members of the Edmonds Eagles, which offers teams starting in kindergarten, play teams all over the north end, including Bellingham. For more information on Edmonds Eagles or Meadowdale Mavericks, you can visit EaglesLax.com.