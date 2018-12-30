Playtime: Family-friendly ways to ring in 2019

According to social media, the people at my house are not the only ones who aren’t sure what day it is and haven’t eaten at a regular interval since we can remember. If I had to execute a regular school day right now, I’m not sure where I’d start. Alternately, I know where all of the candy in my house is right now.

For how hard fought a good school year routine is, it doesn’t make sense that it would be this easy to forget when and what we eat, but here we are. The way the holidays landed this year puts us back to school fairly late, which is tricky with child care and combating cabin fever. This week, I’ve got some options for both, plus some New Year’s Eve/Day fun!

Since Star Wars started putting out new movies around Christmas, our Christmas Day has included a movie. While a sick kid delayed our first non-Star Wars Christmas movie a bit, we did end up seeing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in a matinee and, like the critics, we loved it. “Mary Poppins Returns” is also “Certified Fresh” and it’s playing at the Edmonds Theater, which is always a lower price! While I was looking up the movie info, I saw that the Edmonds Theater having a UW Football Appreciation Celebration on New Year’s Day from 1 to 5 p.m. You are invited to “Come ring in 2019 and show your appreciation for the Pac-12 Champions” on “the biggest screen in Edmonds.” Admission is FREE to this family-friendly event though seating is first come, first served. They will have their snack bar open with fresh popcorn and candy. “Come hungry and bring your passion for the purple and gold” and they promise to do the rest. For more information on this watch party, you can visit the Edmonds Theater Facebook page.

Saturday morning I got an email detailing next week’s offerings from the City of Lynnwood. They are continuing “Camp Holidaze,” while also offering a Safe Kids 101 class to prepare kids to be home alone. “Camp Holidaze” is available Jan. 2, 3 and 4 next week from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Gym for kids in kindergarten through 7th grade. You can sign up one day or all three days of camp, which include a field trip each day, plus games and crafts. On Jan. 4, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, kids ages 9 to 13 can join this class to help them “take the next step in independence while giving you peace of mind.” You can register online at www.playlynnwood.com or by calling 425-670-5732.

On New Year’s Eve, Mel & Mia’s Unique Pastries and Fine Coffees in Perrinville is having a noon party. You can enjoy a full cocoa bar, music and dancing, and each guest will receive cookies in the shape of 2019 to decorate as you countdown to 12 o’clock… Noon! Reservations and prepayment are required to get your cookie package for this all-ages event. It is $20 per person, $30 for two, and $10 for each additional guest, and you can stop in or call 425-361-7044 to get your spot. For more information, visit Mel & Mia’s Facebook page. It’s located at 7530 Olympic View Dr., #103.

The Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett is hosting a New Year’s Eve Pajama Party a little later than Mel & Mia’s. The party is from 7 to 9 p.m., with a special Member Only time from 6 to 7 p.m. This party includes a variety show, magic, a “Science & Fireworks Demonstration,” plus caricature drawings, face painting and balloon twisting. Those in attendance can also enjoy a “Party Hat-Palooza and Glow in the Dark Bowling, ending the night with a Grand Finale Drop at 9 p.m., East Coast New Year’s! Tickets are required for each guest ($15 for non-members and $10 for members) and there is a ticket price increase at the door day of, with pre-registration required. For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit ImagineCM.org.

The last event on EdmondsHolidays.com is The Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day from 1 to 1:30 p.m. They invite you to “Plunge into the frigid waters of Puget Sound to ring in the new year!” As part of the tradition, which started in 2008, adults who are at Daphne’s pre-plunge will raise a toast, sing “God Bless America” and then head down Main Street to their frigid destination. Each year, I see pictures of people who do this plunge and others like it, and I am always surprised to see that kids do it too! For more information on either taking the plunge or watching those who do, visit EdmondsHolidays.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

