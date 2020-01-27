Playtime: Free family swim night, Kidstock! and Valentine collage workshop

When the snow showed up in the forecast, I became glued to the weather app on my phone. Not only was I not ready for snow days at home that close to the break we just had, but we had a hockey tournament that required traveling over one of the passes. When the forecast doesn’t involve weather that causes missed school days or black ice — or in warmer times, dreaming of air conditioning — I’m usually only checking the weather when a kid event is going to be held outside. Even though there is no snow or pass travel in my near future, I am now in the daily habit of checking the app when I pick up my phone and as of the last time I looked, it is all rain, everyday with highs on either side of 50 degrees. Given what feels like more rain than normal ahead, I have three local, fun, indoor events coming up.

You have probably heard of Move 60! because they offer free before or after school activities in elementary schools in the Edmonds School District — and more recently, an after-school option for middle schoolers. They also offer things like running club at recess, extra curricular fun runs and last year, they added a weekly tennis activity for middle schoolers to prepare for the sport at the high school level. This coming Friday is another opportunity to enjoy a free Move 60! Event for students in the Edmonds School District. Move 60! Family Swim Night is Friday, Jan. 3 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. There is no need to RSVP for this event, but parental consent forms need to be filled out prior to swimming and are available on site. Move 60! invites you to “come exercise together as a family,” saying this is not a drop-off event. For more information on this event you can call the district at 425-771-0230 or visit the Facebook Event page HERE.

Saturday, Feb. 1 is Edmonds Center for the Arts’ 8th annual Kidstock! event, running from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “This FREE family arts celebration features musical performances, theatre, arts education workshops, and activities for kids.” The Edmonds Center for the Arts calls Kidstock! the “cornerstone of ECA’s programming for families,” saying the event “strives to engage children from a young age in diverse and exciting art experiences.” We have been to this event a few times and it never disappoints, the location alone is worth the trip especially considering there are chances to see the old Edmonds High School classrooms and the gym — occasionally they have an act out front, but this is a great event for a rainy day.

This year, there will be performances on the main stage featuring Recess Monkey, Northwest Tap Connection, Bailadores de Bronce, CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO, and The Not-Its!. There will be workshops upstairs in the classrooms again this year as well.

The Parachute Players Polka Dots workshops “are specifically designed for children on the autism spectrum, and open to a maximum of 20 participants,” with a session at 10 and 11:15 a.m. They require registration, and you can contact Katie Newbaum at katie@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9485 for more information and to register. At 1:15 p.m., kids from newborn to age 5 can enjoy Alley Bell Music, Music Together con Español with Sarah Richárd and Elizabeth Ylaya.

While walk-ups are “very welcome,” you can register ahead of time for tickets HERE and get more information at ECA4Arts.org.

On Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cascadia Art Museum invites guests and families of all ages to come and “create Valentine collages that encompass more than just friends and family.” This free Family Art Explorer workshop will be run by former graphic designer Elsa Bouman, who has taught art, fiber art and other crafts for the past 25 years. Collage cardmakers will use colorful papers and a myriad of diverse images will be provided along with glue sticks, scissors and foundation cards. For more information on this event or their featured exhibition, Northwest Collects, you can visit CascadiaArtMusuem.org.

