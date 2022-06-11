Playtime: Free summer meals, outdoor movies and activities for families

While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.

While we’re on the topic, the Edmonds School District continues to share mental health resources on their website Edmonds.Wednet.Edu, including a 24/7 hotline to match students with care.

So let’s get to free summer meals, chances for play and outdoor movies. The Foundation for Edmonds Schools and their Nourishing Network program will provide meals and activities at five locations this summer and the Edmonds School District will have additional sites at some local schools and apartment buildings. From June 27 through Aug. 25, children ages 1 to 18 can visit one of five locations, Monday through Thursday, for meals and those going into kindergarten through sixth grade will have drop-in Move 60! available to them. There is no pre-registration for the meals or play, which will be held at Bicentennial Park near Cedar Way, Community Life Center, Lynndale Elementary and Park, Martha Lake Elementary and YWCA Somerset Apartments at their scheduled start times. Starting on July 5, additional locations will be available via the school district. You can find more information and all of the locations and times at Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

Before we are finished talking about the school district, it is time to register for the Back To School Fair for the 2022-23 school year. There will be a few different locations and dates this year where families can receive free school supplies, medical checks and sports physicals. Families with students registered in the Edmonds School District can use the Google form to sign up and someone will contact you to tell you which times and locations offer the services requested or visit Edmonds.Wednet.Edu for more information.

The City of Lynnwood, in partnership with the Verdant Health Commission, is offering Meet Me at the Park in July. There will be “free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways” for kids while local non-profit agencies will “provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for you and your family.” You can visit a Meet Me at the Park on three different Tuesdays in July from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The July 12 event will be at North Lynnwood Park, July 19 at Meadowdale Park, and July 26 at Daleway Park. For more information, you can visit LynnwoodWA.gov.

The cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood will both be offering Outdoor Movie events again this summer. These are the kinds of events that allow kids to stay up late and eat post-bedtime snacks with friends that make it feel like summer. The City of Edmonds invites you to “Bring your blankets, chairs, and friends to enjoy movies under the Edmonds night sky” to be held across four Friday nights in Edmonds at four different parks.

July 15 Encanto at Frances Anderson Center

July 22 Mighty Ducks at Seaview Park

July 29 Luca at Hickman Park

Aug. 5 Night at the Museum at Edmonds City Park

All movies start 15 minutes before sunset. For more information or questions, you can call Edmonds Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services at 425-771-0230.

The City of Lynnwood will be offering Sandlot Cinema with outdoor movies on the ballfield at Lynndale Park. These events start at 5 p.m. with “fun, physically distanced activities” followed by a movie at dusk. On Thursday, Aug. 11 they will be showing Encanto and on Thursday, Aug. 18 the movie will be a League of Their Own. For more information, you can call Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 425-670-5732.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.