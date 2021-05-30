Playtime: From outdoor music to youth sports to ECA camps, there’s something for everyone this summer

Grouping local options for each week’s Edmonds Kind of Play is usually pretty easy. Sometimes it’s library or Parks and Rec offerings, other times activities based on the weather we’re expecting. This week, there doesn’t seem to be a way to tie a bow around vaccines, the Edmonds School District’s eLearning program, Sno-King Youth Club sports summer AND fall registration, outdoor music classes with Alley Bell, and crow and time-travel STEAM camps at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. I suppose”‘there’s something for everyone” fits, considering Alley Bell Music’s age range starts at 0 and Sno-King Youth Club tops out at U19.

The Edmonds School District is partnering with the Seattle Visiting Nurses to hold ages 12-plus drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and their families — minors will need a parent or guardian present. The first upcoming clinic will be Wednesday, June 2 at Mountlake Terrace High School from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.. Meadowdale High School’s option for Saturday, June 5 is already full, but there are a lot of options for appointments at Meadowdale HS on Sunday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make your appointment at bit.ly/ESDCOVID19Clinics.

I

f remote learning turned out to be a better option than expected for your student and you’re curious about continuing post-pandemic, Edmonds eLearning Academy has two upcoming virtual Info Nights: on Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m. or Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. I also see on the Edmonds School District site there is an older Info Night video posted if you can’t make either of these times. The Info Night flyer explains that via eLearning, middle and high school students can work anywhere while following mapped coursework so they know what they need to do each day. It goes on to explain that families of these students can instantly track student progress including “active and idle time.” One of my students ended up needing an eLearning math class in middle school and the entire experience, from registration to on-site test taking, was great. Students have required check-ins and can work at a pace that works for them, including being able to rewind when they need to hear something again (or were zoned out.) We had a ton of help during our time at eLearning and saw first hand the many options they offer. For more information or registration you can head to eLearning.Edmonds.Wednet.edu

Edmonds-based Alley Bell Music is offering Music Together Outdoors for summer. This is an exciting option for a lot of reasons, but as someone who brought loud and busy kids to these classes, the lack of echo and abundance of space sounds pretty great. There are a few different options of classes, “for newborn to age 5 and the adults who love them.” Music Together Outdoors will be held in Edmonds at Seaview Park or Hummingbird Hill Park, Music Together Outdoors con Español will be held at Hummingbird Hill Park, and Music Together’s Harmonica Collection will be held at at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. For those looking for options for an older set, participants from 4 to 8 can join Rhythm Kids, a djembe drumming based program also held in Lake Forest Park. This class features “music games, animal rhythm stories, and lots of stomping-flying-climbing fun, plus the added bonus of learning the Djembe drum!” If you’re not ready for the group setting just yet, Alley Bell Music also offers private piano and voice lessons, with options for virtual meetings or an in-person option at their downtown Edmonds studio, which is right in the heart of the Farmer’s Market. Their masking policy for each of these options is listed on the Alley Bell Music Facebook page. Registration is open now and these six-week sessions start July 10. For more information and registration, visit AlleyBellMusic.com.

Sno-King Youth Club has options for summer sports and open registration for some fall offerings already! SKYC is offering a 4 v 4 Summer Soccer league for players born in ‘12,’13, and ‘14. They are also featuring a 3 v 3 Summer Basketball League for all incoming 4th through 6th graders (this is based on the 2021-22 school year). This seems particularly exciting because it all happens in the gym at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Registration is now open for fall soccer and flag football. Fall soccer is for players U5 to U19, so birth years of 2017 to 2003. These fall teams can be a great way for players to meet or see some of your friends before your school year starts and a chance to meet other families. For more information on each sport and to register, visit SKYC.net.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is offering some of their own summer camps. The Summer Arts Enrichment Camps, which are in partnership with the University of Washington Bothell, are designed for young people ages 8 to 13 and “provide opportunities for students to ignite their creativity, explore new artistic disciplines, and work directly with local experts.” Each camp, held daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held in ECA’s breezeway garden unless the weather sends them into the gym. Aug. 2-6, campers ages 8 to 12 can take Crows: Caws & Effect. This camp is an “exploration that combines the study of the natural world, the arts, and corvids [the crow family].” Aug. 9-13, campers ages 10 to 13 can attend Once Upon a Time Machine. Those in attendance will “explore time travel from a variety of perspectives: science, history, literature (books, comics), and popular culture.” For registration or more information, including an application for a nee- based scholarship, you can visit EC4Arts.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.