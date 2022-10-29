Playtime: Halloween events, hockey for free and high school information nights

Getting the most bang for my buck on a kid’s Halloween costume was a big priority when they were younger. Now that they’re older there are fewer pre-func opportunities and in our case, waning interest as well. On top of the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds after a COVID hiatus, I found a couple of other photo ops before you find yourself at Dick’s getting the kids a free burger, signifying to us that Halloween is officially over.

This week there are the extra Halloween events, some forest fun, free hockey and some high school options.

At the Mr. Kleen 76 at 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, there is a chance to get FREE family photos. Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can have your pictures taken with their “Witch & Wizard in the Spooky Tent!” There will be goodies and hot chocolate too! Find more information and directions HERE.

In Mountlake Terrace, Espresso Break is hosting the annual community Halloween favorite Trunk R Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m., and the event typically lasts about two hours.

The Quiet Heart Forest Fairies from Quiet Heart Wilderness School will be making an appearance in downtown Edmonds on Halloween. After the past few years focused on “keeping our heads above water here at Quiet Heart,” the school is doubling down on its “commitment to getting kids outdoors and creating community.” As a step toward giving back, they are offering some upcoming free events. There is a chance to Learn and Work with the Edmonds Stewards on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in Yost Park, a Quiet Heart Gear Swap on Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, and a chance to learn about Wilderness Survival Essentials with author Jason Knight on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on each event and to register for Quiet Heart classes, you can visit QuietHeart.org.

There is always a mixed bag of emotions when I share any Try Hockey Free events. When the kids were younger I spent a lot of time chasing one kid around the rink while the other practiced and those memories, while often including great times, can also be categorized by early wakeups and so many fluorescent lights. As they have gotten older it is much more clear that a large percentage of our friends — the kids and the parents — come from the time at the rink. Also, as my oldest has joined the top age of players, the senior nights (and the tears) keep coming. This is an awful lot of emotion to share the info on the next Seattle Junior Hockey Association Try Hockey Free day. Still, as I type this, the rest of my little group is at a hockey game with the team — my husband with his friends, my oldest son with his teammates, and my youngest son with the friends he’s made while waiting around for his brother.

The next chance to Try Hockey Free is Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 am. “Skaters will get an opportunity to learn the basic skills of youth hockey and enjoy their first game.” For more information and registration you can visit SJHA.com.

As the parent of an 8th grader, I know firsthand that it is time to make a plan for high school. One option aside from your home school (you can find yours HERE) is the STEM program at Mountlake Terrace High School. On Nov. 9, Edmonds School District seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents are invited to a STEM Program Information Night from 6-8 p.m — there is also a virtual option via Zoom. Those in attendance will learn about the different STEM pathway programs, get tours of the labs and classrooms, and have a chance to ask questions afterward. I have been to one of these info nights and I found it incredibly interesting, I had never seen anything like it. They also offered information on how to register for the program and when to turn in the appropriate paperwork to transfer. They ask that you RSVP HERE by Nov. 4 and direct any questions to Debra Davenport at davenportd@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is home to the IB or International Baccalaureate program. They are holding their second of two information nights on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The IB Diploma Program, as explained on the Edmonds-Woodway website, is “designed as an academically challenging and balanced program of education that prepares students for success at university and life beyond.” While you can get more information on EWHS.Edmonds.wednet.edu, they also direct you to a PowerPoint presentation on IBO.org.

While I don’t see any info nights on the horizon for either, I have had a lot of help each time I’ve called Edmonds Height K-12, who hold tours regularly, and Edmonds Elearning Academy who helped us out in a real pinch a few years ago. You can find more information on Edmonds Heights HERE and more information on Edmonds Elearning Academy HERE.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.