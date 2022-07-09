Playtime: Ideas for entertaining visitors, plus classes, workshops and other summer fun

We have family in town next weekend and I find myself asking a question I see on local parent corners of social media, ‘what can we do around here to entertain the kids in our group?’ This time, the age range will spread from a newly minted teen to a newly minted high school graduate so we don’t have to worry about nap times or sleep schedules, which helps. Our first stop will likely be to Brackett’s Landing in Edmonds for low tide, which I read will be its lowest at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday the 16th — at around a -2.5. The family not in town too long, so between a beach day, an option to walk from their Airbnb to an Outdoor Movie, doing touristy stuff in Seattle, and whatever is happening on their phones, I think we’re good to go.

One of the options I am keeping in mind is to give the adults visiting some Edmonds waterfront entertainment with Sea Notes at the Marina. which has offerings until Sept. 3 and is a great option to stop and watch possibly while the kids are playing or as a nice break on a walk. There are a lot of options to enjoy music, including Deep Sea Jazz, a guitarist each Saturday, and Songwriter’s Sundays, but the local high schools will be showcasing their talents as well. Jazz combos from each of our four high schools will perform this summer, plus the Edmonds School District Honors Jazz Band, and Steel Magic Northwest. For more information including dates and times of each event, you can visit PortofEdmonds.com.

Since I just mentioned them, Steel Magic Northwest is offering two sessions of their summer intensive camp this year. Kids ages 11 to 18 can join internationally known steel pan artist and local teacher Gary Gibson the week of July 11 or Aug. 8 to “learn music fundamentals (rhythm, melody, harmony) and proper steel pan techniques.” All levels of players can join and while you might think that it’s not possible for beginners to pick it up quickly, I have seen it with my own eyes both in Edmonds Summer Music School and in the school year band classes. For more information and registration, you can visit RecZone.org.

I was looking around for some easy-going summer activities that weren’t too expensive and found a few that I think fit that bill.

If you’re walking around downtown Edmonds looking for something to do in July, Where’s Waldo is back and there are prizes for finding him! Fifty Edmonds businesses are participating in the fun and you have until July 25 to find Waldo at as many locations as possible. When you find Waldo at any business, you can collect a stamp on your Where’s Waldo passport, with 20 stamps getting you a temporary Waldo tattoo (while supplies last). Those who collect all 50 will be entered into a drawing to win a Grand Prize of a deluxe set of Where’s Waldo books. The Grand Celebration and Prize Drawing Party “with cupcakes” will be on July 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. You can visit edmondsbookshop.indielite.org/event/waldo-2022 for more details!

The Edmonds Library has canceled or rescheduled most of their in-person events due to their recent closure, but the Outdoor Family Storytimes at the Frances Anderson Amphitheater will continue as planned! The next Outdoor Family Storytime with Miss Kat aimed at toddlers and preschoolers will be Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Families are asked to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the songs and stories and there may be playtime or an activity to follow. For more information and to find more options including online Storytimes you can visit Sno-Isle.org.

For an older set, Sno-Isle is offering access to a Summer Author Event with Mary Pope Osborne of Magic Treehouse fame. Osborne will be giving a special reading and will answer some audience questions during the moderated conversation. Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link, but it looks like the event page already includes a link to the webinar. You can find that link, registration and more information at Sno-Isle.org.

If you’re planning to visit an Edmonds park soon, Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is installing new engineered wood fiber (per a quick search this looks like a fancier kind of wood chip) in eight local parks. This means each park will be closed during installation. While six parks have already been finished, the playgrounds at City Park and Yost Park will both be closed for a period of time on Thursday, July 14 — City Park from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and Yost Park from 11 a.m. to noon. They also shared on social media that they added a new disk swing at Mathay Ballinger Park, 24100 78th Pl W, Edmonds.

Edmonds Parks and Rec is offering Yoga in the Park at the Frances Anderson Center Wednesdays at 9am this summer. The class for participants of all levels, ages 13 and up, will “gently rejuvenate the whole body, leaving you refreshed, balanced and awake. You can register for this all-levels class, held on the patio outside the Plaza Room, on RecZone.org.

I was pretty excited when I saw that PAWS in Lynnwood is offering PAWS Preteen Workshops this summer. What a great opportunity for animal lovers, but also for preteens to see behind the scenes of a great organization that benefits from the help of a lot of volunteers. Preteens, ages 9 to 12, can register for one more of these workshops, Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. During the workshops, hey will “develop a deeper understanding of animal welfare, complete mission-driven work through community service projects, learn from guest speakers, all while fostering their leadership skills.” For more information or registration, which is $20, you can visit PAWS.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.