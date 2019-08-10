Playtime: Kindergarten Jump Start, Moonlight Beach Adventure, outdoor movies

I don’t want to break the seal on “Back to School” topics and not because I’m an eternal summer kind of person, but because that means it’ll be Christmas at Joann’s and Michael’s any minute. Plus, I am still recovering from seemingly endless 4th grade book reports and jockeying Skyward/Canvas/Google Classroom as the parent of a first-year middle-schooler.

I already have the Fall Craze and Lynnwood Recreation Guide and today, a camp counselor mentioned some options for Winter Break AND next Spring Break, so I suppose it’s time? Let’s not only talk about a pre-Kindergarten “Jump Start,” but also some fall gymnastics/Playzone options at the Frances Anderson Center, and an option to see a couple of outdoor movies before summer is over!

The Edmonds School District invites all registered kindergarten students to attend Jump Start, which a free pre-kindergarten, transitional program for children preparing to enter kindergarten held Monday, Aug. 19th through Thursday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Students attend Jump Start without their caregivers, though there will be an orientation for adults during the week-long session. Students will be involved in typical kindergarten activities in order to familiarize them with the school environment, the kindergarten teachers, and the daily schedule. The focus is on preparing each student for success and supporting students and families in a positive transition into kindergarten. You will need to register your student at your neighborhood school by Wednesday, Aug. 14. If you need to find that school, you can do so by calling 425-431-7000 or visiting the district’s Elementary School Boundary page.

I spent this past week shuttling a kid to a Lego camp at the Frances Anderson Center located in a classroom next to where the gymnastics are held, and they have their fall and beyond gymnastics options posted just outside the door. With the next session starting Sept. 9, there are a lot of different options, starting with preschool classes, 18 months and up, leading to their competitive program which per RecZone.org, goes until age 18. They also offer a “Circus” class, which includes an emphasis on juggling and circus skills — tight-wire, stilts and acrobatic tumbling.

It wasn’t even the very long list of gymnastics class options that originally caught my eye, it was their “Friday Playzone” options. Described as a “drop-in, structured, gymnastics experience,” the option for kids ages 3-5, with an adult, is Fridays at 11:15 a.m. for an hour. For kids ages 6 to 12, the Friday Playzone from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. includes structured obstacle courses, group games, fort building and open gym. Both of these options require a reservation, which can be made a week in advance and is not available online. For more information you can visit RecZone.org or call Edmonds Parks and Recreation at 425-771-0230.

In August, you can join the City of Lynnwood for Sandlot Cinema in Lynndale Park ballfields, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. There are three options to see a movie on the ballfield at Lynndale; Aug. 15., “A Dog’s Way Home,” Aug. 22, “Mary Poppins Returns,” and Aug. 29, “Dumbo.” Each event starts with activities at 7 p.m. with the movies beginning at dusk. The city suggest you bring blankets and chairs and your family and friends.

We’ve had luck bringing glow bracelets to pass out to our kids and their friends for evening outdoor events as it helps you keep track of them, at least a little bit. You can find more information on Sandlot Cinema on their Facebook Event Page or at HealthyLynnwood.com, which also connects you with other community activities and resources.

Speaking of outdoor night-time events, the upcoming Moonlight Beach Adventure is Aug. 24 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Edmonds’ Marina Beach. Enjoy an interpretive program, and see and touch live creatures brought to shore by volunteer scuba divers operating a live underwater video feed. Remember to dress warmly and bring a flashlight. Learn more here.

Ok, one more. After mentioning this outdoor movie and then having one kid home all morning before an afternoon camp I couldn’t resist adding one more thing. The Edmonds Theater is offering FREE Summer Family Movies and there are 4 showings left this summer. The schedule is Aug. 13, “The Brave Little Toaster,” Aug. 20, “Prince of Egypt,” Aug. 27 “Book of Life,” and Sept. 3, “Paddington 2.” This Sept. 3 option is just incredible as that is a day that is often hard to fill and everyone is kinda beat from the weekend and antsy about school.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m., admission is free and seating is first come first served. The theater says that their “snack bar will be open and your support will help pay for next year’s family movies.” I’ve had the best luck finding information on the Edmonds Theater via their Facebook page and all the Summer Family Movies are found on their Facebook Events Page.

— By Jennifer Marx