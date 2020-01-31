Playtime: Learn ways to support your student with disabilities at school district’s Feb. 1 Recreation and Resource Fair

The Edmonds School District Recreation and Resource Info Fair will be this Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Meadowdale Middle School. This event, for families and caregivers of children with disabilities, is an opportunity for you to learn about local community resources that will help you navigate services and supports available to your child and family based on your unique needs.

Representatives from over 30 local organizations will be on hand to provide information and answer questions, plus there will be two breakout sessions that will repeat giving you the chance to attend both. One breakout session will be “Special Education 101,” where district staff are on hand to provide information and answer questions. I have attended a 101 session before and even after having had my first IEP meeting five-plus years ago, I learned a lot of new and valuable information and was able to ask a couple of clarifying questions.

If you think this might apply to you, the other breakout session will be an overview of the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA). In addition to the presentation, the department will have a staffed table where families can learn about the resources available to them as well as get help applying or checking on their application status.

I called the registration number on the district’s flyer and got a quick call back from Lola Taylor in Student Services. After helping me accurately describe the sessions, Taylor told me that there will be a showing of the “All Means All” video featuring students in our district talking about their experiences involving inclusion in the schools, “showing why all students belong in all environments.” She also said that there will be an opportunity for your student to be included in the next “All Means All” video by sharing their experience in the video booth on hand.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

9 a.m. to noon: Resource tables open

9:30 a.m.: Welcome and introductions

9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Breakout Sessions: (1) Special Education 101, (2) DDA Overview

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. Repeat of Breakout Sessions

For more information, you can visit their Facebook events page HERE or contact Kathie Davis at Daviska@edmonds.wednet.edu or Lola Taylor at taylorl@edmonds.wednet.edu. Those in need of an interpreter can contact Sally Guzman at 425-431-4267.

One of the resource tables will include members of the Edmonds School District Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC). This group is made up of district staff, teachers, and parents whose purpose it is to “ensure inclusive and equitable educational opportunities and outcomes for students receiving or in need of Section 504 or special education services.” I went to my first meeting in 2018, when it was still a PTSA, and found a dedicated group of parents — and some were long-term participants and founders of that iteration of the group. We were also able to meet district staff, some of whom are part of SEAC now. It can be so helpful, when seeking the right way to support your student, to know who is who. Currently the district has an organizational chart available that has a list of departments and their individual lists of employees, along with phone numbers. You can find it at www.edmonds.wednet.edu/about_us/organizational_chart.

One of the things SEAC has offered this year is a Speaker Series, and there is one coming up that I am excited about. On Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m., SEAC and the Edmonds School District Student Services Department welcome Microsoft for a free workshop for parents and teachers. The goal is to provides tools and strategies to improve your students’ learning at home and in the classroom.

I saw a presentation given on the subject while at an event for families of dyslexic students and I was very surprised, excited and frankly relieved at the amount of resources and technology available to support each kind of learner. Microsoft’s Immersive Reader tool, which I learned about at the presentation, was invented during one of Microsoft’s Hackathons for its employees. Immersive Reader can read text aloud to your student and also has the ability to translate, break words into syllables, and labels words into their parts of speech.

This presentation will have child care those ages 3 to 12, and families are responsible for toileting.

The next SEAC Leadership meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m at the Alderwood Early Childhood Center. If you are interested in the Edmonds School District Special Education Advisory Council, I definitely suggest reaching out, which you can do at SEACEdmonds@gmail.com.

— By Jennifer Marx