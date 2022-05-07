Playtime: Library options, Health & Fitness Expo and other summer events

I just finished listening to a library book, Dealing with Dragons, by Patricia Wrede. The book was recommended to me by Annie Carl, owner of The Neverending Bookshop in Perrinville, as I was shopping for a Christmas present for a tween. Sure, it’s a fantasy book whose age range is 10 to 12 year olds (per Google,) but it is about a princess who doesn’t want to do princess things and it has dragons and the copy from Sno-Isle Libraries has voice actors. Children’s books, some I’m revisiting and some I just never read, have been a nice soft spot in the pandemic with an added bonus that a lot of them have movies that go with them.

I bring this up for a few reasons. Of course I enjoyed the book and loved being able to get it from the library. I also appreciated that when my loan was about to expire, the app would offer me the option to get on the hold list again. The main reason is because I came across a tweet from the Edmonds Library talking about Free Comic Book Day. Free Comic Book Day is once a year at your favorite local comic shop, which the library reminded followers, but they also noted that at the library, “every day is Free Comic Book Day!” Inviting you to come and brows their “huge” collection which is “split into Kid’s, Teen’s, and Adult comics.” We are also fans of the graphic novel section in the Kids Section at each of the Sno-Isle locations we’ve visited – Lynnwood has a particularly robust section.

Of course, once I start poking around the library site and calendar, I find a bunch of other great options. First I saw a Zoom event, Life Skills for the Teen Years & Beyond. On May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m., patrons can join Seconde Nimenya, award-winning author of A Long Way to School. Nimenya will “discuss and inspire participants on how to overcome the challenges in school and their personal lives, suggest social skills needed to lead healthy and happy lives, as well as present successful leadership habits for the teen years and beyond.” The library says this event is for teens and adults alike. Registration is free and required to receive the link. You can read more about the author and find registration at Sno-Isle.org.

On Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Library, you can Learn to Make a Graduation Ribbon Lei. Teens or adults in attendance will “learn about the history of leis and the significance of giving and receiving a lei” while learning how to make a simple ribbon lei in the school colors of your choice. Registration is required for this free event and there are currently some spaces left. Registration and more information are at Sno-Isle.org.

Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile heads out to Somerset Village Apartments next to the Lynnwood Ice Center twice a month, with the next visit on May 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. At a Bookmobile community stop, customers can “can get a library card, pick up their holds, return materials, browse the collection, and connect with Sno-Isle Libraries staff and resources.” For this stop and all other Sno-Isle Library events, including Storytime options, you can visit Sno-Isle.com/Events.

More time scrolling through my feeds showed me that Edmonds Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services recently posted about “Summer Fun.” The weather makes it seem further from summer than we are in May, but a quick scan of the calendar shows a lot of “fun” already scheduled. With “Movie Nights, Watershed Fun Fair, Health & Fitness Expo, Music, Markets, Festivals and More!” listed, my first scan of the calendar was for movie nights! There are five different movie nights this summer, starting mid-July and happening once a week at different local parks. There is also the market, Taste of Edmonds, and lots of different music options in the calendar both easily found and added to your online calendar at EdmondsWA.gov/calendar.

One of the upcoming events sort of heading into summer is the Health & Fitness Expo held at the Edmonds School District Stadium at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Described as “Fun for the whole family,” this free expo will be May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration for the Move 60! Fun Run starts a half an hour before the 10:30 race time, and participants can walk, run, or jog the 1k course. There are also lots of free items to be ha.! The first 225 youth attendees will get a free shirt, Cascade Bicycle Clubwill be giving away free bike helmets, and there will be FREE health and dental screening and school sports physicals. There will be a lot of ways to participate in fitness activities at the expo including football and soccer drills, an obstacle course and track events, and of course, the Fun Run. For more information, you can contact the Edmonds School District at 425-431-7000.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.