Playtime: Many child care, recreation programs available as schools open remotely

This week, the Edmonds School District held two community forums, one to address special education and one to address child care options. Both sessions were recorded and can be watched at YouTube.com/EdmondsSD.

The district announced that it partnered with four child care providers to support families during the 2020-21 school year. The YMCA will be at Chase Lake Elementary in Edmonds, Kids Krew will be at Terrace Park Elementary via MLT Parks and Rec, Alderwood Boys and Girls Club will provide care at Martha Lake Elementary and Right At School will be at Cedar Valley Community School. You can find information on each program, including details on remote learning support, directly from the hyperlinks and the district says they “worked closely with each provider to come up with fair and equal pricing.” If you have more questions, the district’s online calendar shows another child care-based community forum on Monday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.. You can also visit the Childcare page on their website, Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

If these locations aren’t a fit, YMCA of Snohomish County is also offering Virtual Learning Centers. You can find information, locations and registration at YMCA-SnoCo.org. I also checked with Edmonds Boys and Girls Club and they are offering Super School Childcare. They’re open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for fall and will also support students in their virtual learning. They told me that registration is filling up and that you can find their registration packet online to expedite the process. You can find more information and the registration packet on the Edmonds Club page of BGCSC.org.

The City of Lynnwood just created two “RECess!” programs that will start in early September and go until Nov. 6, for now. The program was created after hearing from many families that they want a place for their kids to “get outside to play, discover new things and to connect with others.” RECess! will be held at Lynndale Park Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or RECess Wednesdays! is offered 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with an option for extended care. The city said that they are working on getting WiFi at the park as well as portable heaters for the park shelters, but ask that you “plan to send your child dressed for the weather conditions even if that means full rain gear or snow pants!” RECess! will run similarly to their summer camp, Kamp Kookamonga, with small groups of attendees with one counselor and a junior counselor. We have done many sessions of Kamp Kook and they have managed everything from thunderstorms to smoky days from nearby fires.

After daily school requirements are met, “kids can focus on being kids, through playing, discovering and connecting at the park!” You can register week by week or even just Wednesdays, to cover the gap in “synchronous learning” in the ESD schedule. For more information and registration, you can call Lynnwood Parks and Recreating at 425-670-5732 or visit PlayLynnwood.com.

The City of Edmonds is also planning to offer an on-site recreation program, pending Edmonds City Council approval next week to hire two staff members. The city said in a Friday announcement that the council at its Aug. 25 meeting will “consider approving staff for a new program called LEAP – Learning Enhancement & Activity Program.” LEAP would be an on-site recreation program supporting “academic efforts” for local students entering second through sixth grades while ESD maintains distance learning. The program, which would operate daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., would provide day camp activities to similar grade-level kids and staff into weekly pods utilizing Frances Anderson Center classrooms.The city plans on having need-based full scholarships available. The city council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. You can register for Edmonds Parks and Recreation offerings by calling 425-771-0230 or at RecZone.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

