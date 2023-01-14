Playtime: MLK Jr. Day tribute, Lunar New Year and Parents Night Out

The 5th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday, Jan. 16. There will be two different events starting with the FREE families and children event in the morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the ticketed program in the evening. The morning program will include “storytelling, dance, song, art activity, self defense and healthy snack making” and FREE COVID boosters and flu vaccines will be available.

In the evening, the event starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. before the program starts at 6. The program will feature Leilani Miller, executive director at Millennia Ministries and Josephine Howell and Band with special guests: Co-host and local celebrity Richard Taylor, Barclay Shelton Dance Centre, Greater Everett MLK Celebration Ensemble, and the Beloved Community awardees. You can buy tickets for the event, $15 general admission, up until 3 p.m. the day of the program and again at the door at 5 p.m. For more information on this event and to buy tickets for the evening program, visit LEVLMLK2023.eventbrite.com or beloved4all.org.

Last weekend, we talked about the Edmonds Winter Market returning Saturday, Jan. 21 and some of the Lunar New Year activities happening that day. I have since heard of some new fun additions to that weekend, so let’s go over all the festivities! First, there is a Lunar New Year Storytime with Carni at the Edmonds Library — upstairs in the Plaza Room — on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. During this fun, interactive storytime, participants will “learn some simple Mandarin words and share stories and songs about the Lunar New Year.” The library invites you to “enjoy these fun, creative activities together as a family to prepare for the wonder of reading.” You can find more information at Sno-Isle.org.

Next, the winter market is returning to downtown Edmonds with its first monthly installment starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. This is the first of four winter markets — with the others on Feb. 25, March 25 and April 29 — and it will feature Lunar New Year Edmonds festivities. Starting at 11 a.m., you can see a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness. There will also be a breakdance performance by Massive Monkees, who have an impressive resume that includes winning The Mayor’s Arts Award from the Seattle Arts Commission and sharing the stage with artists Mackelmore, Missy Elliot, and LL Cool J. The performances will be in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, while the market will span 5th Avenue between Bell and Main Streets.

On top of the events at the market, there are other ways to enjoy the Lunar New Year in Edmonds. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Edmonds Theater will have a FREE 7 p.m. screening of the Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Local businesses are displaying Lunar New Year-themed art by students from Madrona K-8 and several local bars and restaurants, including Kelnero, Bar Dojo, Salt & Iron and Fire & the Feast, will offer Lunar New Year-themed food and drink specials. For more information on each event and the groups that are bringing them to Edmonds, visit www.lunarnewyearedmonds.com and www.maedmonds.org.

While driving past the Lynnwood Recreation Center, which I seem to do a ton, I saw a listing on the digital info board off 44th Avenue West for Parents Night Out. It’s is a three-and-a-half-hour drop-off event for 6 to 12 year olds and is designed to create a chance for parents to be out and kid-free. Kids will “enjoy dinner, games, crafts and swimming all while supervised by our fantastic summer camp counselors!” In my experience with their summer camps, they really know how to make these things fun. There are two options for Parents Night Out coming up, both of Fridays — Feb. 2 and March 2 — from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is just $15 per kid for Lynnwood residents, $17 for everyone else. For more information and registration, you can visit PlayLynnwood.com.

While we are talking about Lynnwood Rec Center, on Jan. 28 they are hosting Nightwaves for Edmonds School District middle schoolers only. Participants can “swim in the pool, eat tasty snacks and hang out with friends!” Pre-registration is required and can also be found at PlayLynnwood.com.

If you are going to take advantage of either of these options and are looking for a take-home meal, we have recently enjoyed Washington Burrito, which is also on 44th, just down the road, across from the Freddy’s gas station. We ended up going twice during the holiday break mainly because fries in a burrito is the ticket.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.