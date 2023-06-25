Playtime: New park opens in Edmonds, free summer meals and PAWS fundraiser

Edmonds’ Civic Center Playfield is officially open after a ribbon cutting and local celebration! The revamped area features Mika’s Inclusive Playground,”designed to encourage engagement and participation by children of all abilities,” the Hazel Miller Pollinator Meadow, a new skatepark, plus, I saw a walking path when I drove by on the north side of the park this week. There’s also a soccer field with so much green grass. I love the idea that you could park on 7th, use the path to head down to the Farmer’s Market, stop at the library on the way back and head home with a chocolate croissant and peonies bigger than you remembered they could even get. Sure that’s mushy but a teenager just told me “grades are locked,” the weather is incredible and tomorrow is walk day, so I’m feeling pretty good.

While we’re talking about the library, the Edmonds Library is back in the Plaza Room above the library after a break for the Edmonds Arts Festival. They posted a picture of their “packed” hold shelves and invited you to “Come in and stock up on your summer reads!” They’ve also posted a recent “Construction Update” as they move toward re-opening the space downstairs.

Besides rain on the Summer Solstice and during high school graduations, a few other great signs of summer are here. From the release of the Summer Meals locations, to a fun Art Walk Edmonds event, and a free way to enjoy downtown Edmonds with the kids, the good things we expect to come with the season are here.

The Edmonds School District’s Summer Meals Schedule has been posted and will be available at six locations this summer. Five locations will start service on June 27 and a sixth will begin on July 7. The Nourishing Network and their partners host this program, which is open to children ages 1 to 18. Lunch followed by “fun, organized activities” for those 5 to 18 will also be available at each location.

Locations, times, and dates are as follows:

Lynndale Elementary | June 27 – Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: 11:15 – 11:45 a.m., 19030 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Spruce Elementary |June 27 – Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: 11:15 – 11:45 a.m., 18614 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

A’Capella Apartments |July 7-Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: 11:15 – 11:45 a.m., 15001 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood

YWCA Sommerset Apts. | June 27 – Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: Noon – 12:30 p.m., 19703 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Community Life Center | June 27 – Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: Noon – 12:30 p.m., 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. Suite #2, Lynnwood

Matt Hirvela Bicentennial Park | June 27 – Aug. 24 | Lunch Service: Noon – 12:30 p.m., 4105 222nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Those looking for meal sites for kids anywhere can text FOOD to 304-304 to find locations near them. This full list and any changes or updates over the summer can be found at www.edmonds.wednet.edu/our-district/departments/food-nutrition-services.

The 6th Annual Pet Portrait fundraising event at ARTspot is coming up during Art Walk Edmonds on Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The suggested donation is $10 per portrait and all proceeds directly benefit PAWS in Lynnwood. You can “bring your pup or a photo of your pet for a fun caricature drawn on the spot.” We did this event five years ago and still proudly display the portraits made by artist Mike O’Day. We had so much fun seeing the dogs that were well-enough behaved to sit for portraits; of course, ours were drawn from pictures. For more information on this event, you can visit ARTspot’s Facebook events page HERE.

Art Walk Edmonds is always a good way to get out of the house, and walk around and the Edmonds Bookshop adds to the mix with their Where’s Waldo in Edmonds 2023 scavenger hunt. This event culminates with a party, prizes and photo ops at their end-of-event party on July 31 at 11 a.m. Waldo is “hiding” at 51 participating businesses and organizations that will stamp your passport anytime from July 1 through the 30th. After your scavenger hunter finds Waldo at 25 locations, they can come to the shop for a temporary tattoo and once they’ve got completed passports, they can be turned in to be part of the raffle! For more information including a list of participating businesses, you can visit EdmondsBookshop.com. I feel like adding a quick P.S.. I had someone at my son’s school help me so much that I wanted to get them a gift card that allowed them to pick their gift and also have it say “summer (reading)” and “thank you for saving the day.” So we went into the Edmonds Bookshop and got a gift certificate. It comes in the form of a greeting card that is so cute and an envelope too. So if you’re a last minuter like I am and you need to thank someone ASAP, this is another option to the gift card endcap at the QFC.

Oh! I almost forgot the Edmonds Kind of 4th running events. I just saw a post saying time is running out to sign up for the Beat the Brackett 5Kand for our purposes, Baby Brackett 1K. With registration closing on June 26, now is the time to sign up for the race that works for you! Both races start at Edmonds City Park with the Baby Bracket 1K beginning at 8 a.m. and the Beat the Brackett 5k starting about 10 minutes later. The Baby Bracket is $20 for up to four members and participants will get souvenir race bibs. All 5K runners, live or virtual, can register for $35 with those running the route on July 4th getting a numbered bib and their race will be timed. Participants can find more information and registration HERE

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.