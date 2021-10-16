Playtime: October’s the month for hockey, Halloween — and pie-making

October is hockey and Halloween heavy at our house. The NHL’s newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, have started their inaugural season. The best way that I can quantify what a big deal it is in our orbit is that our oldest son’s hockey game was rescheduled once they noticed it would conflict with the Kraken’s home opener at Climate Pledge Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. This rescheduling is a double bonus for me because it is my turn for hockey duty and it was also going to cut into Saturday Night Live hosted by Ted Lasso aka Jason Sudeikis and I am always available for Lasso-associated content and am hoping for a Roy Kent appearance whether real or by impression.

Since we bought a hat from the team when they debuted, I get the occasional promotional email and the most recent was full of helpful information about how to watch a Kraken game. When you go to NHL.com/Kraken there will be info on where to view the game next to the current matchup. For instance, the game I am looking at now shows that it is on Root Sports and the NHL Network and the email shows that you can also find it on Bally Sports South and fuboTV; these options seem to require registration.

If you’re new to hockey, the Kraken offer a Hockey 101 that includes explanations of rules, positioning and penalties. You can find Kraken gear anywhere from Target to Macy’s to the official team stores like the one at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate. The Iceplex will also be home to Learn to Skate programs for youth and adults looking to play the sport.

Halloween will look different in Edmonds again this year due to the pandemic. According to EdmondsHalloween.com, there will be a Pumpkin Carving Contest at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, amended Trick-or-Treating, and another virtual costume contest.

On Saturday, Oct. 23 there is an all-ages pumpkin carving/painting contest at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pumpkin carving, which takes place in the parking lot under the eaves, starts at 11 a.m. with the judging at 1 p.m. There will be three age categories: 0 to 6, who will use acrylic pens to paint their pumpkins, then ages 7 to 13, and 14 and up, who will both carve their pumpkins. There is a suggested $5 donation to cover the supplies and no registration is required. To find the information for this contest directly you can visit EdmondsChamberFoundation.org/pumpkin-carving-contest/.

While the Halloween we expected in downtown Edmonds pre-COVID (which brings in 8,000 to 10,000 people) is still not on the docket, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, “couldn’t bear to completely cancel another Halloween.” Instead, there will be a way to trick-or-treat between Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31. Those looking for candy can get dressed up and trick-or-treat at participating businesses. The full list of locations and a map can be found on EdmondsHalloween.com. Alicia Moreno, the chamber’s communications and program coordinator, said that “We hope this event provides a safer way for kiddos to trick-or-treat and give needed exposure to our member businesses who were hit hard during the pandemic.”

The costume contest will be online again this year and there are many categories to enter. You can head to EdmondsHalloween.com and click on one of the categories to enter your picture, up until Nov. 1 at noon. There will be prizes from EdmondsCash.com in the categories of Edmonds Kind of Hero, Family/Group, Adults 18+, Teens 13-17, Children 7-12, Children 0-6, and Pets. Voting will be open until Nov. 5 at noon and winners will be announced that day.

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting its annual community Halloween favorite Trunk R Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31.

During the event, kids are invited to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trunk R Treat was a drive-thru activity. While this year’s event will be in person, masks are required for all participants.

Trunk R Treat is held at the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Kids begin trick or treating at 5 p.m.

Lynnwood’s Trunk R Treat invites families to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy. The event will run from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween

The event will be hosted by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Cheaper by the Day; Lynnwood Elks Lodge No. 2171, Genghis Mongolian Grill and Lynnwood Today.

Verdant Health is offering a virtual Teen Cook-Along class Saturday, Oct. 30 for those ages 11 to 17. A registered dietitian and nutritionist will guide attendees through the process of making mini pumpkin pies. Those who register before Thursday, Oct. 28 can choose to pick up free ingredients on Friday, Oct. 29 between 2 and 6 p.m. or to use their own supplies. The class will be held on Zoom — which can be used on a computer, tablet, or phone — and registrants from South Snohomish County will be given priority if the class is full. For more information and registration, you can visit EventBrite.com, send an email to wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.

When my walk day is on a Saturday, we often run into Quiet Heart Wilderness School groups in Yost Park and it is always an adorable run-in with happy kids dressed for the weather. Even the Yost Park regulars who tell us all about the park’s owls we’ve run into rave about the group and how well they treat the park. They have just announced three new workshops for their “most requested skills.” The first is a Salve Making class on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coyote Camp in Edmonds. This class, led by experienced wilderness instructor and herbalist Elisha Klco, will teach you how to make medicine out of common native plants. This class is for those age 12 and over, or age 9 and over if accompanied by an adult with an additional registration fee. The next two workshops are for a bow drill, which after a little Googling, is seemingly for both drilling and starting fires. There is an introduction and intermediate option for this workshop, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21 respectively, with an older age limit. Those with previous experience can take that class starting at age 13 with beginners starting at 15 years old. For registration and more information, you can visit QuietHeart.org/Registration or email info@quietheart.org.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.