Playtime: Remote Harry Potter and Reading with Rover library events, plus volunteer opportunities

After emerging from Southwest County Park recently, the kids and I ran into a parent from one of their schools, and within seconds it was dueling verbal firehouses from myself and my youngest, who has never met her before. I’ve noticed that when given the opportunity, even on phone calls to family members otherwise marked with uncharacteristically quiet kids, each of us has, we’ll say, increased our word output. The majority of the socialization we have had in quarantine is virtual — it ranges from gaming, to Zoom calls during gaming, work meetings, and some intentional virtual social events for the adults, like a “happy hour” or book club. This week, I looked more into Sno-Isle libraries newly released no-wait ebooks — they have one book each for grades 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12 plus discussion questions and online book groups with other readers in the community all of which you can find at Sno-Isle.org/Summer-Reading. And I saw that a few of the summer reading events included some live and interactive virtual options.

Each Friday, Sno-Isle is offering Online Family Trivia. The theme for Friday, July 24 is Backyard Barbecues — the trivia is created with young people in mind and at least one youth participant is suggested. Online Family Trivia – Backyard Barbecues, which starts at 4 p.m. on the 24th, requires pre-registration and so far, lots of spaces are left! If you register, you will be sent a Zoom link on the day of the event, and if you have any additional questions, Sno-Isle set up a FAQ page.

There are two live, interactive options coming up that are Harry Potter-themed. You’ll need to pre-register if you want to attend Hermione Granger’s Bewitching Bookmarks, billed as a “Craft and Chat” that offers “the opportunity to skill share, learn about library resources and make connections with fellow crafters.” The Zoom event will take place fro 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 24. You can find more information and pre-registration HERE.

On Wednesday, July 29 from 7 to 9 p.m., the Online Pub Trivia will be Harry Potter-themed! The library invites you to “hop on your computer and test your knowledge of the wizarding world with an online version of our ever popular Harry Potter Pub Trivia.” Like the other events, you will need to pre-register and a link to the Zoom call will be sent to you earlier that day. You can find all the info and pre-registration HERE. There will also be a Potter-themed escape room, Diagon Alley Debacle, available all day on the 29th.

Sno-Isle has also been offering online Reading with Rover events. After a quick search, I see that Thursday, July 30 is the next day that has available slots open. Reading with Rover is for elementary aged students, ages 6 to 12, and an adult is required to participate. You can pre-register for this event, plus see a long list of other events, by going to Sno-Isle.org/Summer-Reading and using the drop down menu under Live! Virtual Programs.

The Summer Reading link also features Summer Shorts videos with themes like music, science and art that features at-home activities. There is also a page for printable games and activities including the library’s summer scavenger hunt where the clues posted around town are visible “from outside and at a safe distance.” Last night, my teenager and I started one of their online Escape Rooms,which included puzzled and riddles on Teen Titans!, Pokemon, and Minecraft. It was pretty detailed and I could only answer one, maybe two, questions myself, but he certainly knew the answers! For all of the available options for Summer Reading including the books, events, and activities you can visit Sno-Isle.org/Summer-Reading.

In the past week, I have seen both a call for supplies and volunteers to help local kids and saw a picture of masked volunteers getting some social interaction while making a difference. Washington Kids in Transition, which just posted plans to provide 500 craft bags to kids isolated at home over the next two weeks, said they are still in need of some items. WKIT helps local kids experiencing homelessness throughout the year, including offering take-home food that is passed out by their bus drivers. Executive Director Kim Gorney told me that they are currently in need of materials for craft kids, sanitary supplies, and toiletry items. Their office is located at 19721 Scriber Lake Road, Suite B, Lynnwood and they are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drop-offs. For more information on how you can help, visit WashingtonKidsinTransition.org.

The Edmonds School District posted a “Calling all volunteers!” message last week explaining that they are looking for support delivering meals for families who are unable to make it to the local meal sites through their Summer meal program — specifically on Thursdays in partnership with the Foundation for Edmonds School District. They ask that if you are interested to fill out the form at the following link https://bit.ly/2CcxW9g. I checked out the link and there are options to help pass out meals at the sites and pack the seven-day meal kits being passed out. On top of the call for volunteers for the Nourishing Network, they have additional links for volunteer opportunities at two local food banks, as well as the Nourishing Network, which you can find HERE.

If you are in need of any support from the Edmonds School District, their Family Support page lists information for Grab and Go meals including locations and times, child care options, mental health resources, Chromebook tech support and internet needs and education resources and support. You can visit the Family Support page HERE or call 425-431-1454

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.