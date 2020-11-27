Playtime: Socially distanced and virtual Santa opportunities for families

Either more people are decorating for the holidays earlier than normal this year or they’re more comfortable posting it on social media. I have seen a few houses lit up already, which seems earlier than expected, and I saw post after post on social media of people putting up Christmas decorations last weekend. I also started decorating a bit early here, which received much feedback — we’ll call it — from the rest of the family. I got this new small tree from Edmonds’ The Wooden Spoon and it makes me think of my grandma, and I already had put out the new tinsel trees I got in the dollar section at Target — so early decorating it was.

I have found our family traditions to be comforting, even if it involves tweaking them or starting new ones. (We particularly enjoyed the costumed candy drop-off to the friends we usually trick-or-treat with.) In Edmonds, there will be a new holiday tradition at Centennial Plaza, located at 5th and Bell. While we won’t have the tree lighting we’re used to, the Edmonds holiday tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. You can enjoy with tree lighting, complete with holiday songs, as many times as you like this season.

Locally, there are still ways to do the first thing that happens after the yearly tree lighting is lit — see Santa! There are a few different options to see socially distant Santa, and two options to interact with him from much further than 6 feet.

Santa will be at the Alderwood Mall. I made my yearly call to the mall business office to ask about Santa. While the Santa we love won’t be there this year, the mall told me that St. Nick and his visitors will be wearing masks and that each will be on different sides of his new Santa set-up. The mall will also be offering a virtual Santa visit by reservation. For info on both options and more info on their contactless visits, you can visit AlderwoodMall.com or call 425-778-7675.

Edmonds Downtown Santa is still coming to town. You can find Santa inside his “Workshop” at Canarino Gelato in Edmonds this year. Santa will be busy inside his Workshop but will be able to be photographed with visitors who will be outside of his Workshop, while still being able to talk to each other with a special spot to share their Christmas lists. Visits are by appointment for individual families only so that there will be no lines. For more information, you can visit

The Sound Styles Santa will be making multiple appearances in the store’s downtown Edmonds window (100 5th Ave.) this holiday season. On Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m., kids can see Santa and leave him a letter in a special mailbox next to the window. For more information, you can head to Facebook.com/SoundStylesEdmonds.

The other way to interact with Santa, but not see him in person, is to write him a letter and drop it in Santa’s Mailbox outside the downtown Edmonds log cabin on 5th Avenue. If your letter is dropped off by Dec. 17, you will receive a reply!

While talking about Santa, I would be remiss not to mention Emily the Edmonds Elf. For four consecutive Saturdays, starting on Nov. 28, Emily will be “out and about on her own, strolling the walkable town right along with you from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to EdmondsHolidays.com. “I am so happy to be Elfing around town during this interesting year,” Emily said. “We all are doing our part to keep the magic twinkling and the holidays bright!” For more information on Emily the Edmonds Elf and other Edmonds holiday happenings, you can visit EdmondsHolidays.com. — By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.