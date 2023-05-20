Playtime: Spray parks opening soon, plus $2 movies and artsy camps

Last weekend, my oldest and I took a trip to an out-of-state college for a tour of the campus and the department he is currently considering. It is wild that you can drive somewhere afraid your baby might not try something and then drive home trying to wrap your head around the fact that they just might! We both came home a little different, which is great/terrible and wonderful/awful, like anything I guess.

Once I thought about it a little more, lots and lots of little changes have been leading up to this point, which is still many points before the point. I had grand plans to talk about this process and share what I learned along the way. While I would still LOVE to and hope to, it mostly feels like it is happening to someone else so far and I have about zero idea what I’m doing for now. I’ve gotten help from friends who’ve just done this and some patient and thoughtful educators. The only thing I can say so far is 1. Sno-Isle Libraries offers lots of different programs to learn about applying, etc. 2. It’s expensive.

It’s hard not to be nostalgic and wonder aloud how you got here. For now, I am focusing on adjusting to these progressive glasses, the next college tours, and all of the exciting things happening locally that point to summer. We have local spray parks, $2 movies, and fun sessions of an artsy camp.

Local spray parks are opening up for Memorial Day Weekend! On May 26, Hazel Miller Spray Park will begin operating for the summer. The spray park is located at Edmonds City Park and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day. While posting about the spray park’s opening, the city reminded everyone that they can reserve park picnic shelters for family gatherings and events this summer by visiting https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/…/reservation/search.

Per the City of Lynnwood’s website, their two spray parks will open for Memorial Day weekend as well. “Dragon Park,” formally known as North Lynnwood Park, has “a spray park, reservable picnic facilities, and large play areas for games and family gatherings.” It is located just north of Lynnwood Elementary School and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

Daleway Park in west Lynnwood has a “spray park, large active play areas, a basketball court, and picnic facilities.” The city explains that the east side of the park is forested and can be accessed via a neighborhood trail connection to 60th Ave. West. Once open, this spray park is also available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Labor Day. You can find links to each of Lynnwood’s parks, trails and open spaces at LynnwoodWA.gov.

If you just can’t wait, you can always visit the Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace pools for their shallow-end spray options. You can also head north to Everett as the water playground at Forest Park opened early due to the warm weather. For more information, visit EverettWA.gov.

Another fun option on a warm day is a cheap summer movie! Starting next week, Regal Summer Movie Express will start offering $2 kids movies at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Tuesday, May 23 you can catch “How To Train Your Dragon” and on Wednesday, “Abominable.” I clicked through to make sure the Alderwood location was offering the $2 option, and you can find more information and a list of dates and titles at RegMovies.com.

I saw on social media yesterday that Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson hung the first of the flower baskets that were put out yesterday. They are one of my favorite parts of this time of year. They also make me think of what we lovingly refer to as “walk day” — Main Street — and that led me to look up Glazed and Amazed summer camps. Glazed and Amazed will be holding eight themed camps over four weeks with morning and afternoon sessions for those ages 6 and up. Each session is Tuesday through Thursday from either 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., and campers will make up to four projects.

The camp leader will give the campers step-by-step guidance through each project with options like a canvas project, a glass project, a pottery project and a clay project. Sessions are capped at 12 kids and if you choose to do two camps in one week, they can stay for lunch. For more information, registration, or to check out their other options like Kids’ Night where they create, eat pizza and watch a movie, you can visit GlazedandAmazed.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.