Playtime: Summer meals, Meet Me in the Park, Back to School Fair

The Edmonds School District 2019-2020 Family and Community Calendar was released Friday. This is the one with all the shapes denoting which days are holidays, half-days, teacher conferences, or the snow days we are using all of this year. I print this calendar and post it in the kitchen every year, and while I still am surprised by a half day here or there, it has been a resource I consistently rely on.

I know many people caring for school-aged kids are ready to get off the carousel of homework, projects and fundraiser requests, but summer and Back to School bring their own set of challenges. There are a lot of local resources for the summer including evening park playdates, the Move 60! Summer program, summer meals from the Nourishing Network, and a Back to School Fair.

Due to the registration deadline, let’s start with the Back to School Fair, which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Valley Community School in Lynnwood. The Back to School Fair provides Edmonds School District student free resources and services, including health screenings, backpacks and school supplies — plus Move 60! fitness stations. Registration for this event is due online by July 15 or at your student’s school so that you can guarantee a backpack and school supplies. You can register by clicking HERE and filling out the paperwork at your student’s school.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District and its Nourishing Network are providing summer meals and healthy activities at four different locations in Lynnwood this summer. Monday through Thursday from July 1 to Aug. 22 (with no program on July 4) students ages 5 to 18 can come for lunch, and — if they’d like — stay for learning and other activities. Summer meals will be available at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Martha Lake Baptist Church, 17319 Larch Way, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Meadowdale Community Church, 4900 168th St. S.W., from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m..

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is looking for volunteers for this program. Shifts are three to four hours and volunteers may sign up for a single shift or multiple days. The opportunity is available to those 16 and over who complete a Washington State Patrol background check. For more information, you can contact the Summer Meal Program Coordinator at 425-431-7228 or visit FoundationESD.org.

The South Lynnwood Park Summer Meals location includes the Move 60! Summer Program. Edmonds School District Students can get free, fun exercise and activities throughout the summer with games, parachute, fitness stations, racket sports, basketball, 4 square, and more. On Monday through Thursday from July 1 through Aug. 22, lunch will be served at this location following the Move 60! activities at 12:30 p.m.. Per the Move 60! Site, all paperwork needs to be completed by a parent/guardian at the time of drop-off, and they direct any questions you have to Jenni McCloughan at [email protected] or Jennie Hershey at [email protected].

The City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission are holding an event called Meet Me at the Park, three Tuesday nights in July. They invite you to join them for “free activities, food and fun” at these Lynnwood locations, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Tuesday, July 9, at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.; Tuesday, July 16, at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W. and Tuesday, July 23, at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W. Activities will include: hula hoop demo, Frisbee, basketball, sidewalk chalk, soccer and Zumba. Meet Me at the Park is a free program for families of all abilities and capabilities, and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, you can contact the Verdant Health Commission at 425-582-8600.

— By Jennifer Marx