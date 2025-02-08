Police arrest 14 during retail theft enforcement at Lynnwood Fred Meyer

Lynnwood police reported that they arrested 14 people during a recent special retail theft emphasis at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer store.

At least eight of the 14 people arrested during the six-hour emphasis on Jan. 29 said they were not Lynnwood residents, police said.

“The Lynnwood Police Department is committed to making our city and our retail establishments a fun and safe place to shop,” the police department said in a news release. “If you choose to commit retail theft in the City of Lynnwood, you will be held accountable to include the possibility of time in our jail.”

Lynnwood officers and detectives will be conducting additional retail enforcement details over the next few months, the news release said.