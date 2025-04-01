Police arrest 17 in recent retail theft emphasis at Lynnwood Fred Meyer

The Lynnwood Police Department said that its officers and detectives made 17 arrests and trespassed one individual during a special “retail theft emphasis” at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer on 44th Avenue West late last week.

More than half of the individuals arrested March 29 were not residents of Lynnwood, police said. “During this theft emphasis, detectives observed individuals confidently ‘shopping’ in Fred Meyer, loading up shopping carts and walking directly out the store without making any attempt to try to conceal the stolen merchandise,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said.

According to Dickinson, the police department will continue to conduct retail theft enforcement through the summer.

“The Lynnwood Police Department is committed to making our city a fun and safe place to visit and shop,” he said. “Please do not come to Lynnwood to steal from our community. If you do, you will be held accountable to include arrest and possible jail time.”