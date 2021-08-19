Police arrest suspect after he allegedly pointed gun at Lynnwood man

A 49-year-old male transient was arrested in the 18600 block of 40th Avenue West Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Lynnwood man.’

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small, police arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. after a man told 911 dispatchers another man was randomly pointing a gun at him while the victim was inside his motor home. When officers arrived, the victim explained that the suspect had had his finger on the trigger and appeared to be “tracking” him with the gun. The suspect then moved out of the victim’s line of sight.

Officers positioned their patrol vehicles at the end of the street to assess the situation, Small said. Meanwhile, the suspect had entered a large SUV and then drove toward them. “The suspect initially refused to exit his vehicle or show his hands,” Small said. “He was agitated and officers believed he was exhibiting signs of mental distress.”

Small said that police used de-escalation techniques — which include time, distance and shielding — in an effort to calm the man down. After a brief stand-off with officers, the suspect finally complied and was taken into custody. Officers found a loaded pistol and a loaded AR-15 style rifle in the front seat of the suspect’s SUV, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

The man is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, she said.