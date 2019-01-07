Police ask for public’s help in solving homicide outside Edmonds Senior Center

Edmonds police are asking witnesses to come forward with information related to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old SeaTac man outside the Edmonds Senior Center Dec. 14 — and they’ve released a video clip related to the incident.

Police warned that the video contains harsh language and may be offensive to some viewers.

Edmonds police initially arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting, which occurred during a private event held at the senior center Dec. 14 and attended by more than 100 people. One of the suspects posted bail, while the other was released after the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges against either suspect.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, the shooting appears to have occurred as part of a fight that broke out during the party. The cause of the fight is still unknown. A weapon has yet to be recovered, McClure said.

Police said that have received “very limited cooperation” from anyone that stayed at the shooting scene following the incident, and they are seeking the public’s help. Detectives are requesting that anyone with information about the shooting contact submit tips to [email protected].

In addition, the Crime Stoppers organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Call 800-222-TIPS (8477).