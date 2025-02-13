Police Chief Langdon selected to serve on statewide law enforcement agency board

City of Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon has been appointed to serve as chief-at-large of the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

He replaces Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett, who recently retired.

Langdon has been with the Lynnwood Police Department for 27 years, and has served as the chief since July 2023. According to a City of Lynnwood news release, during his career in Lynnwood, Langdon has gained a depth of experience in many aspects of policing, from patrol and K-9 handling, traffic and collision investigations, and training and accreditation. He served on the North Sound Metro SWAT team, and headed up the police department’s Community Health and Safety Section.

“Chief Langdon is well-respected in our local community, throughout the region and state,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “He is a true public servant and his vision for community-based policing will be a huge asset to the WASPC Board helping to inform an environment of policing that will better address our current-day challenges.”

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the WASPC Board,” Langdon said. “I am looking forward to working alongside a group of dedicated public safety professionals in advocating for this noble and important profession.”