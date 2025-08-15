Police: DoorDash driver faces arson, DUI and hit-and-run charges after hitting tree in Lynnwood

A Door Dash driver who is accused of crashing his car into a tree at a Lynnwood home Wednesday night is being held on suspicion of second-degree arson, DUI (drugs), hit-and-run involving unattended property and second-degree escape, according to court records.

Lynnwood police arrested the driver after he reportedly crashed a 2007 Toyota Yaris into a tree at a private residence in 5000 block of 192nd Street Southwest Wednesday evening. The suspect was allegedly high on methamphetamine while delivering a food order.

According to the police report, a witness saw the suspect ignite a cardboard box inside the car with a lighter after the collision. While fleeing on foot, the suspect discarded a red shirt and later a black jacket, the witness said.