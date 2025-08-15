Police: DoorDash driver faces arson, DUI and hit-and-run charges after hitting tree in Lynnwood

by Nick Ng Posted: August 15, 2025
(Photo courtesy of Lynnwood Police Department)

A Door Dash driver who is accused of crashing his car into a tree at a Lynnwood home Wednesday night is being held on suspicion of second-degree arson, DUI (drugs), hit-and-run involving unattended property and second-degree escape, according to court records.

Lynnwood police arrested the driver after he reportedly crashed a 2007 Toyota Yaris into a tree at a private residence in 5000 block of 192nd Street Southwest Wednesday evening. The suspect was allegedly high on methamphetamine while delivering a food order.

According to the police report, a witness saw the suspect ignite a cardboard box inside the car with a lighter after the collision. While fleeing on foot, the suspect discarded a red shirt and later a black jacket, the witness said.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when the officers arrived. Lynnwood officer Baboucarr Hydara used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire while K-9 officer Josh Magnuessen and K-9 Cannon located the discarded clothing and tracked the suspect to his hiding place under a parked vehicle, the police department said.

Drug recognition expert Brittany Orlosky “observed clear indicators” that the suspect was under the influence of central nervous system stimulants, according to the police report.

