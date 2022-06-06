Police: Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested for ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

Edmonds police early Monday arrested a 16-year-old male Edmonds-Woodway High School student “for credible threats of violence at the school.”

The suspect — an Edmonds-Woodway sophomore — was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center jail for felony harassment, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said, adding that police “worked with the Edmonds School District as this unfolded.”

According to McClure, friends of the suspect received messaging “within a social media app” that included photos of the suspect and “a realistic-looking BB gun.” Those friends — concerned about what they had seen — then contacted their parents, who alerted police just after 10 p.m. Sunday. The suspect — an Edmonds resident — was arrested at his home early Monday morning. The BB gun was recovered as well as additional evidence, police said.

In response to the incident, police provided an additional presence on the school campus Monday morning.

Edmonds-Woodway Principal Allison Larsen sent the following email message Monday morning to families and staff, alerting them of the incident: