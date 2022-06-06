Police: Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested for ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

Edmonds police early Monday arrested a 16-year-old male Edmonds-Woodway High School student “for credible threats of violence at the school.”
The suspect — an Edmonds-Woodway sophomore — was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center jail for felony harassment, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said, adding that police “worked with the Edmonds School District as this unfolded.”
According to McClure, friends of the suspect received messaging “within a social media app” that included photos of the suspect and “a realistic-looking BB gun.” Those friends — concerned about what they had seen — then contacted their parents, who alerted police just after 10 p.m. Sunday. The suspect — an Edmonds resident — was arrested at his home early Monday morning. The BB gun was recovered as well as additional evidence, police said.
In response to the incident, police provided an additional presence on the school campus Monday morning.
Edmonds-Woodway Principal Allison Larsen sent the following email message Monday morning to families and staff, alerting them of the incident:
Dear EWHS families and staff,
The Edmonds Police Department arrested one of our students overnight following a credible threat of violence against our school. We want to thank the students and families who reported information about this student’s threat right away by calling 911. Actions like that are a critical part of our district’s safety plan.
Support for students
This threat of violence may bring up different feelings for students and staff, especially following the mass school shooting in Texas just a few weeks ago. If your student needs support, please reach out to our counseling office.
Report a threat right away
We want to remind and emphasize the importance of reporting any safety concerns. If it is urgent, please call 911 right away. For other threats or safety concerns, please contact staff directly or use Safe Schools Alert, a tip reporting service:
1. Phone: 425-551-7393
2. Text: 425-551-7393
3. Email: 1480@alert1.us
4. Web: http://1480.alert1.us
5. App: Available on both Google Play and App Store. Use school code # 1480 when prompted during the app download.
Thank you
Thank you for your support and please reach out if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Allison Larsen
Principal
