Police: Explosion at police station related to property abandoned at hobby store

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”

Two officers were in the room when the blast occurred and a patrol sergeant was located in an adjoining office. “Both officers suffered a ringing of their ears,” Fagan said. “One had a small piece of unknown shrapnel in his cheek, which was easily removed. Both officers and the sergeant went directly to the hospital and were examined and released with no serious injuries. “

The officers have since returned to their normal duties, Fagan said.

Fire officials conducted a hazardous material examination of the area to determine if it was contaminated, and representatives from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded, Fagan added. “It was ultimately determined that the scene was safe and not contaminated,” he said.

Officials believe that the explosive substance was a homemade concoction of volatile chemicals, and police will continue to look for the person who last possessed the abandoned items. “There is no indication that the store or the police department were targeted,” Fagan said.