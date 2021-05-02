Police, family seek missing 15-year-old high school student

Police and family members are looking for a 15-year-old Mountlake Terrace High School freshman who ran away from home April 25 and hasn’t been seen since.
Ema Catalan lives in the Lynnwod/Bothell area and is believed to be nearby. She is described as Hispanic, 5’1″ with shoulder-length curly black hair that has a red underneath layer, and brown eyes.
If anyone has further information, contact the Bothell Police Department at 425-487-5550. The case number is 21-8224.
