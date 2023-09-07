Police identify males involved in Lynndale Park shooting; say it doesn’t appear gang-related

Lynnwood police say they have identified five males between the ages of 17 and 20 who were involved in the Sept, 4 shooting at Lynndale Park that left one dead and two injured.

One of the minors involved in the shooting is still hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

After further investigating the incident, police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related. Additionally, a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra was taken into police custody as evidence.

Police believe that witnesses may have been present in the north and south parking lots between 9:45 and 9:55 p.m. and ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Russ Sattarov at rsattarov@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5633.