Police investigating after Mountlake Terrace man stabbed at Lynnwood apartment complex

Lynnwood police are investigating after a 26-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was stabbed at an apartment complex in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue West Tuesday morning.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, officers responding to an altercation at that location around 7 a.m. Tuesday discovered the stabbing victim, who had sustained serious injuries. The man was transported to Providence Hospital in Everett for treatment, she said.

“There is no threat to the public and detectives have determined this was not a random act and are actively investigating,” McKay said. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633.