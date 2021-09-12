Police investigating vehicle collision at Lynnwood Gun

Tthis story was updated at 1:55 p.m. with more details from the Lynnwood Police Department.

Lynnwood police are investigating a collision that occurred late Sunday morning at Lynnwood Gun on Highway 99 after a vehicle crashed into the front of the store.

Police responded to an alarm triggered at the gun shop — located at 20829 Highway 99 — after a vehicle backed into the store’s front side, causing damage to the entrance. The driver — a 42-year-old Lynnwood man — was arrested at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

No one was reported injured. According to the store’s business hours, it was closed at the time of the collision. At no point did the man enter the store, Small said.

Northbound traffic on Highway 99 was closed briefly after the incident.

The driver was cited for traffic violations and released from the scene after police ruled the collision as an accident, Small said.

–By Cody Sexton