Edmonds police are looking for an 80-year-old man with dementia who left his home in the family car at noon Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Robert Johanson is described as 5-7, 140 lbs. wearing a navy-and-red-striped pullover and blue jeans. He is driving a silver 2003 Nissan Murano with a personalized vehicleplate MELEN.

Johanson was last seen in the 24000 block of 95 Place West. Call 911 if you see him.