Police looking for suspect in assault of Lynnwood Subway employee

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Subway sandwich shop employee in the 19700 block of 44th Avenue West on Sept. 17.

According to Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty, the suspect — described as an African American male in his late-20s to early-30s — had parked perpendicular to the store, taking up multiple parking spaces. When the suspect entered the store, the employee — an adult male — “immediately told the suspect he would not be served until he re-positioned his vehicle so other customers could park,” Doty said.

The suspect initially grabbed some chips and started throwing them at the employee. The man then jumped over the counter and started attacking the victim. When suspect started to leave, the employee announced he was calling the police. The suspect then came back into the store and started physically assaulting the employee again, Doty said.

The suspect exited the store again as the employee was trying to call 9-1-1, then returned a third time to continue his assault on the employee. In the process, the suspect grabbed the employee’s cellphone and threw it on the ground, Doty said. The man finally left in a white Chevy Blazer or possibly a Ford Explorer.

According to police, the suspect is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a dark grey or black t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

The employee sustained facial injuries as a result of the assault.

Anyone with information about this assault or the suspect involved is asked to contact Detective William Koonce at 425-670-5623. You can also provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).