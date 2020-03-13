Police: Lynnwood man shot by nephew early Thursday morning

A Lynnwood man was shot once in each leg following a family dispute in Lynnwood early Thursday morning, Lynnwood police said.

The 31-year-old man was allegedly shot by his nephew — a 24-year-old Everett man — in the driveway of the victim’s home, in the 19000 block of 74th Avenue West, police said.

Witnesses reported that the suspected shooter fled the scene in a maroon-colored Chrysler 300. He was later located and taken into custody at his Everett residence, police said. Initially, the suspect denied shooting his uncle, but admitted to the two arguing. He later told detectives the argument escalated and he grabbed his gun from his vehicle.

The suspect said he intended to shoot into the ground but accidentally shot the victim in both legs instead.

The suspect also told officers he left the scene, took apart the gun, then threw part of it into Lake Washington from the I-90 bridge and the other part off the northbound I-5 bridge near the University District.

Police said the man is a convicted felon. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault.