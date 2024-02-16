Police make two arrests related to Romanian organized retail theft group

The Lynnwood Police Department announced Thursday that it made two arrests related to a national retail theft earlier this month

According to police, officers were on patrol Feb. 1 when they responded to a theft in progress at a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway. Upon arrival, a loss prevention employee directed them to two female subjects who were stealing makeup products. The employee also recognized the same subjects from a previous theft in January.

After taking the suspects and their vehicle into custody, police found over $12,000 in stolen cosmetics. The evidence suggests the cosmetic products were being shipped across state lines and sold for pennies on the dollar.

Police believe the suspects are part of a Romanian traveling organized retail theft group. One was booked into jail for first-degree organized retail theft. The other subject, a juvenile, was released to her guardian.