Police need help identifying thief who stole from teen at mall

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who stole a 16-year-old girl’s shopping bag. The girl reported that she briefly left her purchases unattended during a June 19 shopping trip and found it missing.
Security footage of the thief shows that he is a white male with tattoos on his left arm and interior of his right arm. At the time, the man wore a black Adidas hat, a black t-shirt and black pants.
Those with any information are asked to call Detective Brady Galloway at 425-670-5628.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.