Police need help identifying thief who stole from teen at mall

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who stole a 16-year-old girl’s shopping bag. The girl reported that she briefly left her purchases unattended during a June 19 shopping trip and found it missing.

Security footage of the thief shows that he is a white male with tattoos on his left arm and interior of his right arm. At the time, the man wore a black Adidas hat, a black t-shirt and black pants.

Those with any information are asked to call Detective Brady Galloway at 425-670-5628.