Police release details about four-vehicle collision on 196th SW that injured three

The Lynnwood Police Department has released additional details regarding the four-vehicle collision that injured three people and closed part of 196th Street Southwest for several hours Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect driver — a 39-year-old Lynnwood man — was booked into Snohomish County Jail and is facing multiple counts of vehicular assault after causing three separate collisions just after 9 a.m. on 196th Street Southwest.

Prior to the collisions, police said employees inside a Lynnwood bank reported the man “aggressively” attempted to open the bank’s locked lobby door while using his hands to mimic shooting at the people inside. They told dispatchers the man left in an SUV with two young children in the backseat.

The man was later reported to have stopped the GMC Yukon he was driving in the eastbound lanes of 196th Street Southwest near 40th Avenue West and was behaving erratically, standing up on the driver’s seat, and sticking his head out of the vehicle’s sunroof. He then continued driving eastbound on 196th Street Southwest, rear-ending a pickup truck twice.

After crossing over Interstate 5, the man struck a Toyota 4Runner from behind, pushing the vehicle several hundred feet into the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 30th Avenue West, causing a third collision with a Toyota Corolla, police said. The 4Runner and Corolla then came to rest in the middle of the intersection and the suspect vehicle landed in a ditch, according to police reports.

A 51-year-old Lynnwood man driving the 4Runner was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the Corolla — a 27-year-old Everett woman — was also hospitalized with serious injuries at Harborview. One of the two children in the suspect driver’s vehicle reportedly sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the collisions or saw the causing vehicle in the moments leading up to the collisions. Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Jason Valentine via email at valentine@lynnwoodwa.gov.