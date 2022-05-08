Police respond Saturday night to man in crisis at Lynnwood hotel

Lynnwood police Saturday night were called to Hotel International in the 5600 block of 196th Street Southwest to assist with a report of a hotel guest in crisis. The man had barricaded himself in his room, police said at around 7:30 p.m. via Twitter.

Nearby rooms were evacuated as a precaution.

Police reported at 9 p.m. that the incident was “resolved without incident.” The man was in custody and was being evaluated by fire and aid personnel.