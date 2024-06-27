Police search for fake identity fraudster

Lynnwood Police Department detectives are looking for help identifying a woman suspected of using a fake ID to swindle local banks out of more than $12,000. The woman, captured on video as having blonde hair, has withdrawn large amounts of cash from various banks in the greater Seattle area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mozeak at smozeak@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5512.
