Police searching for two suspects in Lynnwood armed robbery of 76th Smoke Shop

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Lynnwood smoke shop early last week.

According to Lynnwood Police public information officer Maren McKay, officers received calls on the evening of Feb. 26 that two subjects had entered the 76th Smoke Shop on 196th Street Southwest with masks covering their faces.

“One subject pistol-whipped an employee with a gun while the second subject threatened a person in another room, stating they’d kill them if the employee didn’t open a safe,” McKay said in an email.

Luckily, the employee that was pistol-whipped did not suffer serious injury and is doing OK. McKay said it is unknown exactly what was stolen from the shop.

Both subjects fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have information about this crime or recognize the suspects, contact Lynnwood detectives at 425-670-5623.