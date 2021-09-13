Police seek missing Everett woman

Everett police detectives are looking for an 18-year-old Everett woman, Rebecca Haskins, who is missing and possibly endangered.

Rebecca Haskins left her Everett residence on Sept. 3 to meet a friend. She was last seen around 4 a.m. the following morning leaving a home in Mill Creek and has not been seen or heard from since.

The week prior to her disappearance, she was involved in a vehicle collision where she sustained injuries to her head and internal organs. Family believes she may be experiencing a medical emergency related to that incident.

Haskins is described as a Black female, 5’8” tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a knee-length, burnt orange-colored sweater with a multi-colored scarf.

If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts, contact the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450. (Case #: 2021-89040)