Police seek suspect after teen girl shot at Alderwood Mall

Lynnwood police are seeking a suspect in the shooting of a teenage girl at Alderwood Mall Wednesday.

The girl was shot at about 6:05 p.m. and was rushed by paramedics to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police reported that an altercation broke out between two groups of teenagers, at which point a teen male pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot. The victim who was shot was nearby and wasn’t part of the conflict, authorities said.

According to witnesses at the scene, the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court. A friend of the victim attempted to stop the bleeding by using a shirt from the nearby Urban Outfitters as terrified shoppers fled the mall, witnesses said.

The mall was locked down for safety and police determined after a search that the suspect had left the area. Based on security video provided by the mall, the suspect was described as a teenaged black male, with a large Afro hairstyle, wearing a white sweatshirt with black writing. The mall is no longer under lockdown and there is no ongoing threat there, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the suspect call 911.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis