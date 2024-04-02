Police seeking witnesses to hit-and-run crash that killed Lynnwood woman

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision last month that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Lynnwood resident Taylor Druliner.

Druliner died March 30 from injuries sustained in the March 19 collision on Highway 99 just south of 148th Street Southwest. Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone with information to aid their investigation.

According to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Kelsey Harding, Druliner was attempting to cross Highway 99 just before 9 p.m. March 19 when she was struck by an unknown driver. Heading southbound, the driver fled the scene, leaving the severely injured Druliner just south of the Highway 99/148th Street intersection. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center and died 11 days later.

Druliner’s mother, Carol McKinnon, announced Druliner’s death on social media and said that her daughter would live on through her gift of donated organs. McKinnon urged community members to share the story in hopes of catching the assailant.

Security footage from a business nearby shows the car involved: What appears to be a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla. Detectives are asking witnesses to the collision or anyone with information on the fleeing vehicle to call Detective Dan Comnick at 360-654-1144 or email Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.