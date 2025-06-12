Political fights put spotlight on leader of Washington’s largest public employee union

Mike Yestramski has enjoyed a low profile through much of his six years leading Washington state’s largest public sector union.

Not anymore. His very public clashes with the governor during a contentious 2025 legislative session put a political spotlight on the president of the Washington Federation of State Employees. The union represents 54,000 state government, higher education and public service workers.

Ferguson and Democratic state senators — longtime union allies — wanted to furlough workers and make them pay more for health care coverage. They also called for curtailing programs and closing Rainier School, a rehabilitation center in Pierce County for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, moves certain to trigger layoffs.

Yestramski and legions of fellow union members turned out in force to oppose these moves. Clad in the union’s green t-shirts, they rallied on the Capitol steps, demonstrated at the governor’s office and patrolled the hallways outside the House and Senate chambers to pigeonhole lawmakers through the final hours of session.

The muscular, pony-tailed labor leader was ubiquitous, rebellious and, in the end, victorious in some of the most pitched political battles of the session.

And he didn’t hold back with rhetorical slights against the new governor, calling Ferguson a “pseudo Democrat” at rallies and “Ratfink Robbie Ferguson” on Facebook. The swipes further brightened the exposure of the union’s demands.

Yestramski said in a recent interview in the union’s Olympia headquarters that he prefers “adult conversations” to resolve differences, though he realizes what occurred in the legislative session “may have painted a slightly different impression.” But the gravity of the situation demanded a strong retort, he said.

“I generally believe that collaboration tends to be more successful than aggression,” he said. “But that takes all of the parties involved to do that.”

Yestramski, 45, was elected to a two-year term as federation president in 2019. Then 39, Yestramski said he was reportedly the federation’s youngest ever president. Yestramski was reelected in 2021 and 2023. He plans to seek a fourth term this fall.

He started his public service career as a homeless outreach social worker in Baltimore. He came to Washington in 2013, taking a job as a psychiatric social worker at Western State Hospital. An active union member, Yestramski said he pursued the leadership post because he was “just getting really sick of seeing my friends and co-workers getting beat up, really, really bad.”

“People ended up in ICUs. People lost digits,” he said. Jobs at the hospital can still be dangerous, but Yestramski credited CEO Charlie Southerland for working collaboratively with the union to come up with solutions to bolster worker safety.

The following interview was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Have you had a chance to chat with or meet face-to-face with the governor?

I have not.

You’ve called him a few names. How do you feel about him now?

While his rhetoric during the session I didn’t love, he did ultimately sign the budget that funds our contracts and did not contain furloughs. As far as what he actually did, he didn’t harm us, which was the fear based on statements that were coming out. For that, I’m thankful.

You did say you felt scammed and that workers were lied to because Ferguson’s proposals didn’t align with his pledges to labor leaders in the 2024 campaign. Do you think WFSE members now feel they can trust him to have their backs?

As a social worker — this is going to be related, I promise — the therapeutic school that I was brought up in was behaviorism. One of its basic tenets is, “I don’t really care what your motivations are, as long as you do the right thing.” To that end, whether it was genuinely in his heart or whether it was due to the political pressure of our members, whatever reason it was that got that outcome, the outcome is what was important.

As far as our members trusting him, obviously, folks are going to be a little bit hesitant. This isn’t just the governor. This is any elected official where we have to continue to make it known that we’re paying attention, that we’ll show up and that we have expectations of our elected officials. When we do that in large enough crowds, they listen and they do the right thing.

In the end, did Ferguson do the right thing enough to secure the union’s backing for reelection?

That’s three-and-a-half years away. In sports terms, there’s going to be a lot more game film to review by the time that decision comes up.

Enough time for a reconciliation?

As far as he and I, personally, I can’t say. My door is always open, even if it’s to say I don’t like you, right? I don’t care if it’s me. I believe the narrative got a little bit into a personal thing between me and Bob. I need to know that there are people in the governor’s office that he will listen to, who can make sure that our main issues are being heard and addressed.

Do you feel that way today?

I feel that now more than I did two months ago. Would I like to have a better relationship with the governor? I don’t want to be in a feud with our governor.

You’re probably not going to call him a “ratfink” again.

Probably not.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.