Pop-up blood drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center this week and next

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a pop-up blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these dates: Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25, and Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28-29.
To ensure safe social distancing, appointments are required to donate at this blood drive.
To make an appointment:
Call 1-800-398-7888
Email schedule@bloodworksnw.org
Register online at dslnk.co/EdmondsPopUp
No walk-in donations are allowed.
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
