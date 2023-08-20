Pop-up blood drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center this week and next

Posted: August 20, 2023 3
Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a pop-up blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these dates: Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25, and Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28-29.

To ensure safe social distancing, appointments are required to donate at this blood drive.

To make an appointment:

Call 1-800-398-7888

No walk-in donations are allowed.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME